Two letter-bomb explosions hit mailrooms in Netherlands in apparent ‘extortion act’

Blasts have rocked mail facilities in two Dutch cities within half an hour of each other. The incidents are the latest in a string of mysterious explosive packages being mailed to various companies in the country in recent weeks.

The first explosion occurred at a postal services office inside Amsterdam’s Bolstroen business center shortly before 8am local time on Wednesday, police said. Half an hour later, it was followed by a second blast at a mail-sorting facility in the town of Kerkrade in the southeastern Limburg Province. Nobody was hurt in both incidents.