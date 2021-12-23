Two listeria outbreaks have been linked to packaged salads, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC has issued a warning about two listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads.

AP Medical Writer MIKE STOBBE contributed to this article.

NEW YORK (AP) — US health officials are warning people not to eat certain brands of packaged salads because they’ve been linked to two small, long-running listeria outbreaks that have killed three people.

Fresh Express packaged salads have been linked to one outbreak, while Dole packaged salads have been linked to another.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreaks are caused by different strains of listeria bacteria, and there is no known link between them.

Ten people were identified in the outbreak linked to Fresh Express between 2016 and late October this year in eight states.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital, and one of them died in Pennsylvania.

Fresh Express issued a recall for several brands of packaged salad products with the product codes Z324 through Z350 this week.

Any recalled products should not be eaten, sold, or served, according to the CDC.

Two Dole packaged salads were found to be infected with a different strain of E. coli.

Between August 2014 and mid-October this year, 16 people in 13 states were infected with the listeria strain in that outbreak.

Twelve people were admitted to hospitals, and two people died in Michigan and Wisconsin.

This week, Dole recalled a number of packaged salads with “best if used by” dates ranging from November to December.

Officials say the source of the listeria in both outbreaks is unknown, but it’s a hardy bacteria that can linger on surfaces in manufacturing facilities and other places.

Listeria symptoms typically appear one to four weeks after consuming tainted food, but they can appear as soon as the next day.