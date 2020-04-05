Two members of the Kennedy clan are considered dead after a canoe accident

The grand niece of the murdered US President John F. Kennedy, Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her son have not returned from a canoe tour. After 26 hours the search for them was stopped.

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean (bottom right) have been missing since a canoe trip in Chesapeake Bay. Facebook photo via AP

(afp / dpa)

The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped searching for two members of the Kennedy family who were initially missing after a canoe accident. A relative of the missing, MP Joe Kennedy III, said on Twitter on Saturday: “Our family has lost two of their brightest lights.” The victims of the Maryland disaster were Maeve Kennedy McKean, 40, a granddaughter of U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and her eight-year-old son Gideon. They were on the South River in Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan said on Friday. They were searched intensively for 26 hours, then the search was stopped.

40-year-old Maeve Kennedy McKean is the daughter of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, former Maryland Vice Governor and daughter of US Attorney General Robert Kennedy, who was murdered in 1968. His brother John F. Kennedy had already been murdered in 1963.

Even later, the family was not spared tragedies. The son of President John Fitzgerald Junior died in a plane crash in 1999. Robert’s granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill died of an overdose last year at the age of 22. One of Roberts’ sons, David, had died of an overdose of cocaine in 1984 at the age of 28.