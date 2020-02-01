Two men are fighting for their lives after shootings in separate attacks in London

Two men have been rushed to hospital after shootings in separate attacks in London this evening.

Met Police were called at 2.44pm to Bravington Road, close to Queen’s Park Station, in west London, following reports of a shooting.

The victim, in his late 40s, was rushed to hospital, and his condition is life-threatening.

Just hours later, emergency services scrambled to Alma Road, Enfield, in north London, at 6.16pm after what officers believe was an altercation between two groups of young men.

Two victims, one suffering a gunshot wound and the other a knife injury, were found and taken to hospital – in another example of ‘Wild West Britain’.

The condition of the man with gunshot wounds is thought to be life-threatening.

The knife victim’s condition is not known at this time. Alma Road remains closed this evening.

No arrests have been made in the incident in Queen’s Park, or in Enfield.

Earlier this evening in Queen’s Park Met Police office used stop and search, or Section 60, powers are now in force following the shooting and as a result of intelligence of anticipated violence.

A tweet from MPS Westminster read: ‘A section 60 has been authorized until 04:00 on 30/01/20.

‘This was as a result of a firearms incident which occurred on Bravington road and intelligence of anticipated violence.’

The scene at Queen’s Park is close to several schools, including a nearby nursery.

Pictures from the scene show forensics services surveying the area and attending a property on the residential street.

Labour councillor Rita Begum, who represents the Maida Vale area, is currently at the cordon and spoke to MyLondon.

She said: ‘Came to meet a friend at a cafe and it happened to be where the incident was.

‘When I left the cafe apparently the shooting happened and my car is now parked within the cordon’.

Labour MP for Westminster North tweeted that ‘extra police and investment in prevention can’t come soon enough.’