Two men are fighting for their lives after spate of stabbings across north and east London

Two men have been left in a life-threatening condition and a further two injured after a spate of stabbings across north and east London.

A man in his 30s suffered stab and slash wounds after police were called to a fight between two men on New North Road, Ilford, at 5.44pm.

London Ambulance Service attended the incident and the man was taken to hospital where he is in a life-threatening condition.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and he remains in custody.

Meanwhile another man, believed to be in his teens, was stabbed in Hackney.

Police were called to Brooke Road at 5.15pm and the man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and police have cordoned off the area with a stop and search order in place until 10am on Monday.

It comes after police were called to Sandringham Road, Barking, after reports of a stabbing at 4.24pm.

London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and a man in his mid-20s was taken to an east London hospital and is in a life-changing condition.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a crime scene is in place as inquiries continue.

A stop and search order is in place until midnight on Monday 17 February in the vicinity of the incident.

It is being linked to a stabbing on Porters Avenue, Dagenham, after a man, believed to be 19, was stabbed in the hand.

His injuries are not life-changing and a crime scene remains in place as inquiries continue.

A Met Police spokeswoman said: ‘If any young people have information about violence or knife crime, they can visit fearless.org/ where they can pass on information anonymously.

‘Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity, and is also independent of the police. If you need help or information to support someone you suspect is involved in knife crime, or you want assistance yourself, then you can visit www.knifefree.co.uk or LondonNeedsYouAlive.’