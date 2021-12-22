Two men carjacked Democratic Rep Mary Gay Scanlon in Philadelphia, stealing her car, phone, purse, and identification.

Two men carjacked Democratic Representative Mary Gay Scanlon in Philadelphia, stealing her car, phone, purse, and identification.

On Wednesday in Philadelphia, Democratic Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon was the victim of a carjacking.

Her car, purse, wallet, and phone were all stolen, but the congresswoman was unharmed.

“Congresswoman Scanlon was kidnapped at gunpoint in FDR Park following a meeting there on Wednesday afternoon at around 2:45 p.m.,” Scanlon’s office said.

“Physically, the Congresswoman was unharmed.

She appreciates the efforts of the Sergeant at Arms in DC and her local police department in coordinating with the Philadelphia Police Department to ensure her continued safety.”

