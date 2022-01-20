Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the Texas synagogue siege by UK counter-terrorism police.

The two men were arrested on Thursday morning in Birmingham and Manchester and are being held in custody for questioning.

As part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue siege, two men have been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester.

The men were detained by counter-terror officers on Thursday morning and remained in custody for questioning, according to Greater Manchester Police.

After the FBI entered the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where he had taken hostages on Saturday, Malik Faisal Akram, from Blackburn in Lancashire, was killed.

North West Counter Terrorism Policing Update in Light of Texas Events: pic.twitter.comV6fqurRcH8

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Texas synagogue siege: Two men arrested by UK counter terrorism police as part of investigation