Two men have been charged with the death of a 15-year-old girl who died in a high-speed boat crash.

Two men have been charged in the death of a 15-year-old girl who was killed in a high-speed boat crash.

After the rigid inflatable boat (Rib) collided with a buoy in the Solent on August 22, 2020, Emily Lewis was one of 12 people taken to the hospital.

Michael Lawrence, 54, the boat’s driver, was charged with gross negligence manslaughter, while Michael Howley, 51, the owner of the company that ran the boat trip, was charged with failing to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the boat was operated safely.

On February 2nd, they will appear in Southampton Magistrates’ Court.

“The CPS has today authorised Hampshire Constabulary to charge two men in relation to the death of Emily Lewis, 15, who was in a boat that struck a buoy in Southampton Water on 22 August 2020,” said Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division.

“The CPS reminds everyone involved that criminal proceedings against these defendants are ongoing and that they are entitled to a fair trial.”

“It is critical that no online reporting, commentary, or sharing of information prejudices proceedings in any way.”

Despite attempts to save her life, she died of an upper abdominal injury at Southampton General Hospital, according to an inquest into her death.

The teen was “catapulted into the handrail directly in front of her seat” when the Rib collided with the North-West Netley buoy in Southampton Water at a speed of 38.4 knots, according to a report released by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

Two of the 11 passengers were thrown overboard, and the rest of the passengers, as well as the captain, sustained “varying degrees of injuries.”

Emily’s father, mother, Nikki, and 19-year-old sister Amy were all said to be on the boat, and both her mother and sister were said to have broken arms.

“We are all in shock that our beautiful daughter and sister is no longer with us,” the family said in a statement. “Words just don’t seem available to express our deep sense of loss.”

Emily was described as “kind, compassionate,” and a “bright, conscientious student” by Stuart Parkes, head teacher at Brookfield School, where she was a student.