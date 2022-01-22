Two men, one of whom is from Pennsylvania, will stand trial in connection with the death of a Capitol officer.

Two men, one from Pennsylvania, will stand trial in the assassination of a Capitol officer who died.

(AP) — A tentative trial date has been set for two men, one of whom is from Pennsylvania, accused of assaulting a police officer who died in January 2021 while defending the US Capitol.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Washington, DC, set a jury trial for George Tanios of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Julian Khater of State College, Pennsylvania, for June 6.

After retrieving a canister from Tanios’ backpack, prosecutors claim Khater sprayed US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and other officers with chemicals.

Sicknick later passed away after collapsing.

Khater, who is still in custody, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault.

Tanios, who is out on personal recognizance, is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon on a federal officer.

Sicknick’s death has not been linked to Tanios or Khater.

Sicknick died of natural causes, according to a Washington medical examiner, who determined that he had a stroke.

The medical examiner’s findings were accepted by Capitol Police, but they didn’t change the fact that Sicknick died in the line of duty, “courageously defending Congress and the Capitol.”