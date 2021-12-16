Two men were seen loading stolen copper pine cones from Glasgow into a car and driving away.

Two men were seen loading stolen copper pine cones from Glasgow into a car and speeding away.

The theft of copper pine cones from the Gorbals area has prompted police to continue their investigations.

The structures are about two feet tall and are encased in copper casing.

Theft of copper pine cones from the Gorbals area has prompted police to continue their investigations.

Two copper pine cones from McNeil Gardens, Gorbals, were stolen by two men who put them in a vehicle and drove away around 12:45 a.m. on Monday (December 13).

The structures stand about two feet tall and are encased in copper casing.

Following further inquiries, it was discovered that seven more pine cones from the Gorbals area had been removed.

It’s unclear what happened to these items, but an investigation is underway to learn more.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Officers are examining relevant CCTV footage from the area to see if it can provide any additional information.

“We believe the items were stolen so they could be stripped of their copper coating,” Sergeant Gary Bone said.

I’m pleading with members of the local community to contact us as we try to figure out what happened to these structures.

Please let us know if anyone saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0130 from the 13th of December 2021.

You can also give your information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 and remaining anonymous.