Two-Michelin-starred French chef Claude Bosi is DENIED permanent UK residency

A French super-chef whose food has wowed the country for two decades today slammed the Home Office after he was denied permanent UK residency despite living in the country for 23 years.

Claude Bosi, who has won two Michelin stars at his London restaurants, has lived in England for more than 20 years alongside his wife Lucy, who is believed to be British.

The 47-year-old applied for a permanent UK residency with the Home Office in the wake of Brexit but found that his application was declined.

He shared his rejection letter on Instagram earlier this afternoon, which was met with a wave of celebrity support, before a spokesperson for the Home Office said he had been turned down because he had not applied for the correct status.

In a message to his 27,000 followers he said: ‘I have been in England for 23 years and today they have send me this… I love Britain I considered until today like home but they just told me after 23 years of tax paid/VAT paid I’m not welcome.’

Tagging in the Prime Minister the Lyon-born chef said: ‘WTF is going on in this world… #thankyoubrexit @borisjohnsonuk did I do something wrong…?’

The post was met with a wave of support from Mr Bosi’s high-profile friends including celebrity chefs such as Heston Blumenthal, Tom Kerridge and Monica Galetti.

Sat Bains, who has also been awarded two Michelin stars, sent a sarcastic message of support that said: ‘I told you years ago! Nobody likes you.’

TV chef James Martin also left a comment that simply read: ‘WTF?’

But a spokeswoman for the Home Office has since said that Mr Bosi’s applciation was rejected because he had filed for the incorrect scheme.

His application was for permanent UK residency when he should have instead filed for EU Settled Status.

The statement read: ‘Mr Bosi has not applied to the EU Settlement Scheme.

‘He made an application for a permanent residence card – something which EU citizens living in the UK are not required or encouraged to do.

‘His application for permanent residence was not successful because he did not provide sufficient evidence to show he met the criteria.

‘We have spoken to him to help him to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme, which has already guaranteed the rights of over 2.5 million people.

‘It’s free, there is plenty of support available online, on the phone or in person and EU citizens and their families have until 30 June 2021 to apply.’

The EU Settlement Scheme was set up after Britain voted to leave the EU in 2016 with the aim of registering all three million-plus EU nationals in the UK and giving the majority permission to stay for the rest of their lives.

The Home Office programme is to ensure enjoy full access to work, schools, hospitals, pensions and benefits.

Under the scheme, EU citizens who have lived in the UK lawfully for at least five years are granted ‘settled status’.

This can be transferred into citizenship at a later date.

Anyone from the EU who has been resident for a shorter period will qualify for ‘pre-settled status’ and be allowed to stay on until they have reached the five-year threshold. They can then apply for settled status.

Official guidance points out that anyone who does not hold valid immigration permission to be in the UK after the end of this year could in the worst cases face deportation.

EU citizens still have until December 2020 to apply. The process requires verification of the applicant’s identity and nationality using a passport, ID card or other document.

Claude Bosi is famous for running the Hibiscus and Bibendum restaurants.

He open Hibiscus in Ludlow, Shropshire, in 2000 and within a year he had won a Michelin star before being awarded his second in 2004.

The restaurant moved closer to London in April 2007 with Mr Bosi saying: ‘I’m transferring Hibiscus, not starting a new restaurant.

‘The idea is to continue and build on what I have been doing.’

The timing of the move only gave Michelin inspectors two weeks to visit the restaurant which resulted in Mr Bosi losing his second star in 2008.

But in 2009 Hibiscus placed second to The Fat Duck in UK National Restaurant of the Year Awards and later that year its second Michelin star was restored.

In 2016 Mr Bosi was among five UK-based chefs chosen to cook for Prince William and Kate at a charity event.

In 2012 the fiery French chef was involved in an extraordinary row with food blogger James Isherwood after he gave his meal a run-of-the-mill three out of five rating.

The two-star Michelin chef took to Twitter to launch a bizarre tirade of abuse at Mr Isherwood – even suggesting that she should have had the ‘balls’ to tell him he didn’t like the meal while he was at the restaurant.

Mr Bosi, a widely-regarded and highly-reviewed chef, wrote: ‘Nice way to gain respect with chefs…!! I think you’re a C*** and this is personal sorry…!!’

He went on to ask Mr Isherwood if he had enjoyed his meal, to which he responded yes, he had.

Mr Bosi then added: ‘As a man you should say something to my face when I ask.

‘Please buy yourself a pair of balls and play with them.’

The culinary community on Twitter picked up on the exchange and also started abusing the blogger, who gave a glowing review to Tom Kerridge’s Hand and Flowers gastropub.

But Mr Kerridge a two-Michelin-starred chef and friend of Mr Bosi, wrote: ‘Now your just being a c***! #notwelcomeinanyrestaurantever! #b*****d seeya d******d’ [sic].

A third chef, Sat Bains, also dived in and said: ‘Heard a really good saying once, and it rings true today!!!! @claudebosi @ChefTomKerridge there is a c*** amongst us.!!!’