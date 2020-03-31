Two Mongolia COVID-19 patients recover

ULAN BATOR, March 30 (Xinhua) — Mongolia has reported two COVID-19 recoveries, the National Center for Communicable Disease (NCCD) said Monday.

“Two of (the) 12 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in our country have recovered and been discharged from hospital,” NCCD head Dulmaa Nyamkhuu told a news conference.

“However, the two people will have to self-isolate at their homes for 14 days,” he added.

The two people are both Mongolian citizens, according to the country’s health ministry. They are the first reported patients to have recovered from COVID-19 since the country confirmed its first case on March 10.

A French national, who became the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Mongolia, and another nine patients are now in a stable condition, according to the NCCD.