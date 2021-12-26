Two more bowl games have been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Fenway Bowl and Military Bowl were both canceled on Sunday due to the pandemic, as coronavirus outbreaks at Virginia and Boston College forced them to postpone their postseason plans.

The game between the Cavaliers and SMU was set for Wednesday at Fenway Park, but it was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests at BC. The Military Bowl between Boston College and Eastern Carolina was set for Monday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, but it was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests at BC.

“This is not how we wanted to finish the season,” BC coach Jeff Hafley said.

“We simply do not have enough players to play a game safely.”

My heart breaks for our seniors who will have one last chance to wear a BC jersey, and I can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done for our program.”

The Fenway Bowl was supposed to bring a college football postseason game to the Boston Red Sox’s century-old home, but the pandemic has thwarted the plans twice.

It was Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall’s final game after the Cavaliers finished the regular season with a 6-6 record.

Players began to show symptoms of COVID-19 and tested positive in the weeks leading up to the team’s departure on Christmas Day.

In the morning, the entire team was tested, and more positive results were received on Sunday.

“Our team was looking forward to playing this game, and it’s unfortunate Coach Mendenhall will not have one last chance to coach this group,” Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said.

“We appreciate all of our team’s and coaching staff’s efforts.

They earned this bowl invitation, and it’s a shame they won’t be able to compete to finish the season.”

The pandemic has snuffed out Boston College’s bowl hopes for the second year in a row.

Last year, the BC players voted not to attend a postseason game due to the emotional toll the pandemic season had taken on them.

This year’s team finished 6-6 (2-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) to earn bowl eligibility and had already left for Monday’s game in Washington, DC.

However, Pat Kraft, the athletic director, said…

