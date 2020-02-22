Two more charged over alleged NSW ice haul

Two additional men have been charged over the alleged importation of almost $100 million of ice into Sydney.

Authorities in December seized a large piece of machinery in an air cargo consignment from Central America, and allegedly found 130kg of methylamphetamine hidden inside.

A 26-year-old man was last month charged over the seizure, while two men aged 36 and 46 were on Thursday charged.

The 46-year-old Rose Bay local has been charged with serious drug supply charges and refused bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on Friday.

The 36-year-old Sylvania man has been charged with participating in a criminal group and bailed to appear at Sutherland Local Court on March 12.