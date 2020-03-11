Two more Chinese boxers secure places at Tokyo Olympics

AMMAN, Jordan, March 10 (Xinhua) — Two more Chinese boxers secured their places at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games here on Monday, joining four who had qualified on Sunday.

China’s Hu Jianguan stunned world bronze medalist and fourth seed Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the men’s 52kg division, becoming the fifth Chinese boxer to qualify for the Olympics.

“I was more experienced than my opponent today and I used my speed and flexibility to my advantage. I’m happy to get another chance to go to the Olympics,” he said after the fight.

Also on Monday, former Youth Olympic champion Chang Yuan beat Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajikistan 5-0 and secured her spot at the Tokyo Games.

“I can’t stop smiling, and I think I will keep smiling until we get back to the hotel,” Chang said following her win.

“This means a lot to me, but I also know that the job is not done. I need to focus on the remaining bouts to get a better seed for the Olympics,” she added.

On Sunday, Chinese boxers Li Qian (women’s 75kg), Gu Hong (women’s 69kg), Tanglatihan Erbieke (men’s 75kg) and Chen Daxiang (men’s 81kg) also qualified for Tokyo 2020.