Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Xinhua) — Two more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Denmark over the weekend, bringing the country’s total cases to four.

A fourth case of infection by the new coronavirus was confirmed on Sunday evening and was directly linked to the second case of the infection, according to the Danish Patient Safety Authority.

“We have already carried out the infection detection and the contacts have been informed,” said Anne-Marie Vangsted, Director of the Patient Safety Authority.

On Saturday, a third Dane was confirmed to be infected by COVID-19 following attendance at a medical conference in Germany where contact had been made with an infected Italian national, according to the Danish Patient Safety Authority.

The first COVID-19 case in Denmark was an employee of Denmark’s TV2, who had returned from a family ski trip to an affected area in northern Italy.