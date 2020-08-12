Infosurhoy

Two more J-League members test positive for COVID-19

TOKYO, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Two more employees of J-League club Sagan Tosu have tested positive for COVID-19 following their manager Kim Myung-hwi, J-League chairman Mitsuru Murai said on Wednesday.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency said that the club tested 89 individuals, with two members, including a player, testing positive and another seven suspected as positive.

The J-League has postponed Wednesday’s Levain Cup match between Sagan Tosu and Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Kim, 39, is the first J-League manager to test positive for the virus, and the first positive case from Japan’s top flight since two were discovered at fellow J-League side Nagoya Grampus’ camp two weeks ago.

Japan has been suffering a second wave of infections since early July, with confirmed cases nationwide increasing by 700 on Tuesday. The Tokyo Metropolitan government reported 222 new cases on Wednesday. Enditem

