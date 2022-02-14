Two more seasons of The Masked Singer have been ordered.

In 2022, ITV and ITV Hub will broadcast a second series of The Masked Dancer, which was also produced by Bandicoot.

Following the finale on Saturday night, ITV has renewed The Masked Singer for two more seasons.

The announcement that the broadcaster has commissioned production company Bandicoot Scotland to make two more series of the UK show comes just days after the winner of the third series was revealed.

After performing in disguise as Panda throughout the series, Natalie Imbruglia was crowned the winner of the singing competition.

The 47-year-old singer, whose hits include Torn and Wrong Impression, managed to fool the judges, defeating Mushroom impersonator Charlotte Church.

The Masked Singer, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, features famous contestants singing in front of a celebrity panel who must guess their true identities.

According to ITV, the final drew an average of 6.3 million viewers on Saturday night.

After losing the first public vote of the night, Westlife’s Markus Feehily was the first to be identified as Robobunny.

Prior to the first elimination, three former contestants from previous series – Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, comedian Jason Manford as Hedgehog, and JLS member Aston Merrygold as Robin – returned to duet with the finalists.

Special guest singer Joss Stone, who won the second series as Sausage, joined regular panelists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan.

“The Masked Singer has established itself as unmissable event television once again, keeping the nation guessing throughout its glorious eight-week run,” Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said.

“We’re already counting down the days until we find out who’s hiding behind those infamous masks in 2023, and we’re excited to welcome the series back to ITV and ITV Hub the following year.”

“The third series of The Masked Singer has underscored its unique position in British television as an unrivaled Saturday night powerhouse and the UK’s biggest entertainment show,” said Bandicoot managing director Derek McLean and creative director Daniel Nettleton.

“The massive viewing figures, fantastic fan engagement, and unparalleled levels of social media sleuthing demonstrate the phenomenal audience reaction.”

“We’re overjoyed that ITV has aired it.

