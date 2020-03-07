Two new cases, medicos quarantined in Qld

Queensland has recorded another two cases of novel coronavirus while 15 hospital staff have self-quarantined after contact with a patient.

The new cases are an 81-year-old man who returned from Thailand and a 29-year-old woman who travelled from London with a stopover in Singapore.

The man is currently in the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, while the woman is in isolation in Brisbane.

These bring the total number of confirmed cases in Queensland to 13.

There are three other people being treated for the coronavirus across the state, with another eight having already been cleared.

Meanwhile 15 medical staff from the Mater Hospital Brisbane emergency department have self-quarantined for 14 days after a 20-year-old Chinese student from Toowong presented to the hospital before he was diagnosed on Monday.

“This measure was taken as a precaution in line with Queensland Health recommendations. The safety of our patients and staff members is our highest priority and Mater is complying with all Queensland Health requests. Whilst the actual risk is low, this is a precautionary measure,” the hospital said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, the Chinese student’s housemate was released from hospital after testing negative. He is now at home and has been advised to self-quarantine.