Two new mammal species identified in China’s Huangshan Mountain

HEFEI, March 4 (Xinhua) — Chinese researchers have identified two new mammal species of shrew in eastern China’s scenic spot Huangshan Mountain, according to the mountain’s administration committee.

The two species, named Crocidura anhuiensis and Crocidura huangshanensis, are both medium-sized white-toothed shrew. They were identified based on morphological and phylogenetic analysis, according to the researchers.

Researchers said the discovery of the new species has further enriched the biodiversity of mammals in Huangshan and filled a gap in the study of the shrew.

The research was jointly conducted by researchers with Huangshan Mountain’s administration committee, Nanjing Institute of Environmental Sciences, and Anhui University.

Huangshan Mountain, also known as the Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO world heritage site covering an area of 1,200 square kilometers and famous for its peculiarly-shaped rocks, cloud-shrouded peaks, pines and hot springs.