Two new omicron symptoms were found in both fully vaccinated and booster vaccine recipients.

Two new omicron symptoms in fully vaccinated and booster-vaccinated individuals

According to the most recent data, there are two new omicron symptoms that are common in fully vaccinated people, including those who have had their booster.

At the moment, scientists are examining the latest data surrounding the latest variant of coronavirus, and new information about omicron is being released on a weekly basis.

As some may know, the latest variant has about eight symptoms that other strains don’t seem to have.

The following are some early signs of omicron to be aware of:

Despite the fact that this strain is milder than others, there are still a number of symptoms to be aware of, with new research revealing two additional symptoms that could indicate infection.

The ZOE covid study app, according to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, has shed some interesting light on unusual symptoms to be aware of, reports the Express.

These symptoms are common in those who have been double-jabbed, including those who have received the booster vaccine, according to Professor Spector.

The expert discovered nausea in those suffering from covid caused by omicron in a YouTube video.

“One of my patients was admitted with a complaint of loss of appetite, nausea, and vomiting,” said Dr Sanket Jain, pulmonologist consultant at Masina Hospital.

“We performed RT-PCR as per protocol, and the results were positive.

Such symptoms are increasingly common nowadays, particularly in omicron infections.”

Back pain is another lesser-known symptom that is said to have been reported.

Lower back pain is one of the most common symptoms associated with the Omicron variant of covid, according to experts.

Experts believe that in the early stages of an omicron infection, people may exhibit signs of lower back pain, based on data from the UK, US, and South Africa, where omicron was first discovered.

Lower back pain may be another symptom, according to data from South Africa, where omicron was first discovered.

The most common early sign, according to Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health in South Africa, is a scratchy throat, and the majority of these symptoms are mild.

Muscle aches all over the body have also been reported, in addition to lower back pain.

ZOE data scientists analyzed symptom data from positive cases recorded in the study and compared it to data from early October when delta was dominant, using recent data from London, where omicron prevalence is higher than in other parts of the UK.