Two offshore earthquakes rattle Philippines

MANILA, April 11 (Xinhua) — Two offshore earthquakes with a magnitude 6 and a magnitude 5.5 respectively rattled the Philippines early on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said.

One earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Batanes province in the northern Philippines at 12:44 a.m. about 37 kilometers northeast of Basco town. It hit at a depth of 167 kilometers, the institute said. Batanes is the northernmost archipelagic province in the country.

The second earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.5, was recorded at 2:45 a.m. about 141 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental province in the southern Philippines with a depth of 52 kilometers, the institute said.

The institute said both tremors, which were tectonic in origin, will not cause any significant damage. However, it said the quakes can trigger aftershocks.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”