Two people are killed when a canyon cracks and a rock face crashes onto pleasure boats.

As a rock face crashes onto pleasure boats, a terrifying canyon cracks and crushes two people to death.

The terrifying moment a canyon cracked and a large boulder crushed two people in tourist boats below is captured on video.

Today’s rockslide in Lake Furnas, near Capitólio, southeast Brazil, claimed the lives of three pleasure craft.

Officials said 32 people were hurt, with nine of them being taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Two men, still unidentified, died, according to Lieutenant Pedro Aihara, a spokesman for the MG Fire Department.

Divers were said to be scouring the seas for any additional victims.

Passengers on other boats, according to Globo.com, had noticed the canyon cracking.

They then reportedly screamed desperately to alert the other craft.

With natural canyons and navigable waters, as well as nearby hotels and vacation homes, Lake Furnas is a popular tourist destination.

“Today we are suffering the pain of a tragedy in our state, due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a wall of stones in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio,” Minas Gerais state governor Romeu Zema tweeted.

“The Minas government has been present from the start through the Civil Defense and Fire Department.

“The search and rescue operation is still underway.

“At this difficult time, I stand in solidarity with families.

We will continue to act to provide the assistance that is required.”

An investigation has begun by the Brazilian navy.