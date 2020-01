Two people are tested for coronavirus on the Gold Coast as deathtoll from deadly disease hits 26

Four people in NSW and two on the Gold Coast are being tested for the deadly new coronavirus spreading from China as the global death toll rose to 26 with 844 confirmed cases.

A NSW Health spokesperson said four people were being tested at undisclosed hospital locations on Friday.

This marks a dramatic increase on Thursday when only one person was being tested.

In Queensland, two people have been quarantined and are undergoing tests today, while four others have been tested and cleared, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said on Friday.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said on Friday that of the 844 confirmed cases, 14 were found outside of China.

In Australia, several patients were being tested for the virus every day, Dr Murphy said.

‘Should we get a positive case in Australia, we are extremely well-prepared to isolate and manage them,’ he said.

Laboratories are now able to get a test result good enough to act on within a day.

State and territory health authorities are tasked with investigating anyone suspected of having the Wuhan coronavirus, and each state has an isolation facility.

The first cases of the deadly virus were reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31 last year where the it is believed to have originated in snakes.

In under a month it has killed 26 people, infected 844 and spread to at least eight countries: Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Of the 26 people who died, 24 were in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak started.

China has now expanded its quarantine lockdown beyond Wuhan to neighbouring Huanggang city and cities in Hubei province which borders Beijing.

There are risks that people not yet showing symptoms may enter Australia from other locations or may already be here.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there may be more cases to investigate, as the global death toll from the disease hits 18, and China puts cities neighbouring Wuhan – the epicentre of the virus – in quarantine.

‘We are able to rapidly undertake testing of cases that come to our attention and either exclude or confirm those cases in a very short time frame,’ Dr Chant said on Thursday.

Experts fear the new Wuhan coronavirus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, may already be in Australia even though no-one in the country has been officially diagnosed.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia on Thursday morning, Dr Raina McIntyre, professor of global biosecurity at UNSW, said: ‘It is possible that someone who is incubating the infection but is not yet ill is in the country.

‘People can be incubating the disease and not have fever when they enter the country.’

It comes after hundreds of passengers today arrived in Australia from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the new deadly virus which is spreading around the world.

Passengers from China Eastern flight MU749 were wearing masks as they made their way through Sydney Airport’s arrivals hall just before midday on Thursday after a 10-hour night flight on an A332 plane that can hold 234 people.

The flight was one of the last to leave the city of 11 million before a quarantine was put in place and all outbound trains and planes were cancelled.

The passengers were screened in China before they boarded and, when their aircraft landed, they were asked by the pilot to declare if they felt unwell.

NSW Health had a team of four nurses and doctors, who wore masks but not full HAZMAT suits, at the airport to interview passengers and ask them if they had any cold-like symptoms before they went through customs.

The passengers were also screened by thermal imaging to check their temperatures – and given leaflets in English and Mandarin telling them to see a doctor if they suffered sweats, breathing difficulties or chills.

A plan was in place to take any passenger suspected of being infected to Westmead Hospital – but nobody was found to be sick.

The new coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan last month. It is believed to have spread from animals in the city’s market and has already killed 26 people and spread to eight countries.

Doctors on Wednesday said the number of cases around the world may be as high as 10,000.