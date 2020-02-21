Two people dead after TWO HUNDRED vehicle pileup on Canadian highway during sudden blizzard

Two people were killed in a massive pileup involving about 200 vehicles on a busy highway south of Montreal, according to Canadian police.

Authorities confirmed that the two people, who have not been identified, had been traveling in the same vehicle when it collided with a tank truck on Wednesday during the 200-car pileup in La Prairie, Quebec.

Stéphane Tremblay, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec said the pair were trapped in their car for hours after the crash before emergency services could pull them from the wreckage.

‘We know that these people were involved in a collision with a tank truck, which made the rescue operation more difficult for first responders,’ she said.

More than 200 cars were involved in the fatal crash which officers said was most likely triggered by whiteout conditions which came on suddenly.

The crash began at around 12.30pm on a stretch of Highway 15 that runs along the St Lawrence River.

The pileup of vehicles stretched for about a kilometer.

Initially, there were no reports of deaths but firefighters had confirmed two people had remained trapped in their vehicles Wednesday afternoon and that authorities were trying to stabilize a diesel spill before they could safely get them out of the wreckage.

Emergency services worked for hours to rescue the two people but it is now confirmed that they died from their injuries.

Around 100 people were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment, with at least nine said to have ‘serious’ injuries, according to the CETAM ambulance service.

About 50 vehicles were able to drive away from the collision, but 75 others needed to be towed.

Pictures from the crash shows numerous vehicles mangled and piled on top of each other, including several large trucks.

About 150 people were taken by bus to a nearby community center for treatment and to be picked up.

A school bus was also involved in the pileup, but none of the high school students on board were injured, said Andree Laforest, the province’s acting public security minister.

The cause of the crash has so far been linked to whiteout conditions, with snow and high winds reducing driver visibility to zero without warning.

Quebec Transport Minister François Bonnardel said at a press conference on Wednesday that the pileup took place in an area where heavy winds come off the river, creating sudden blizzard-like conditions.

‘People were driving, there were strong winds … and, suddenly, you couldn’t see anything,” Bonnardel sad.

‘And then, well, the pileup started.”

One eyewitness told CTV News he was driving with friends along the highway when snow suddenly blocked their view.

‘There was just pure white snow like a whiteout getting blown onto the roads. We couldn’t see anything,’ Spencer Jacob said.

He said he called police when a vehicle clipped his and he realised how dangerous the situation was.

He said an ambulance arrived on the scene and it was struck by another vehicle which then blocked the highway.

The pileup unfolded from there, Jacob said.

‘That’s when we were like ‘this is bad,’ and we need to get out of the car. Our doors were pressed against the snow so we had to get out of the windows and run up onto the snowbank and we were just watching,’ he said.

Two snow removal operations had reportedly taken place in the area in the hour before the incident.

Bonnardel said the highway isn’t known to be particularly accident-prone and 65,000 vehicles use the southbound part of it on a daily basis.

Clearing the highway took several hours as crews also grappled with the fuel spill from the tanker.

Police crash experts will now study what caused the pileup.

The transport minister said he’ll await the results of an investigation before deciding if any particular measures need to be taken.