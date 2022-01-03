Two people died in an Adams County carbon monoxide incident, according to the coroner’s office.

Two people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Adams County, according to the coroner.

The identities of the man and woman found dead in an Adams County home from carbon monoxide poisoning were released by the Adams County coroner’s office on Sunday.

Anne Taylor, 76, lived in the Abbottstown house where the bodies were discovered, according to Coroner Pat Felix.

Louis Sanders, 76, of Gettysburg was the other victim.

At 5:04 p.m., she declared them dead.

Hazmat crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Woods Road shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to WGAL.

Four people were found unconscious, according to the television station, but Felix said she had no idea who else was in the house besides the two who died.