Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving a police car responding to an emergency call in Glasgow.

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Glasgow involving a police car responding to an emergency call.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Friday night, a police car collided with a BMW 3-Series car on Alderman Road near its intersection with Dyke Road in Knightswood.

After a crash involving a police car responding to an emergency call, two people were rushed to hospital in Glasgow.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Friday night (February 11), a police car collided with a BMW 3-Series car on Alderman Road near its intersection with Dyke Road in Knightswood.

The female police vehicle passenger was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH), where she was treated for her injuries and later released.

The BMW driver, a 29-year-old man, was also treated at QEUH.

There were no other victims.

Subscribe to the Glasgow Live newsletter to receive more news in your inbox.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, according to police.

“A marked police vehicle was traveling to an emergency call when it was involved in a crash with a BMW 3-Series car while on Alderman Road at its junction with Dyke Road in Glasgow around 8.40pm on Friday, 11 February, 2022,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“The female passenger in the police vehicle was transported by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she was treated for injuries and later released.”

The BMW driver, a 29-year-old man, was also taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“The crash caused no other injuries, and the road was closed while the cars were recovered.”

“Investigations into the crash’s circumstances are still ongoing.”