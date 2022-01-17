Two people have died as a result of winter storm Izzy, which has made travel “nearly impossible” and is expected to snow again TODAY.

Winter Storm Izzy is still wreaking havoc on the East Coast, killing at least two people.

Winter weather warnings have been issued for more than 50 million Americans, and motorists have been advised not to travel after up to 10 inches of snow fell in North Carolina.

On Sunday, freezing rain fell in Durham and Raleigh as temperatures dropped to dangerously low levels of 25 degrees Fahrenheit.

WPDE reports that Latron K Williams and Katie Jo Brainard, both of Myrtle Beach, were killed on I-95 in Raleigh when a blue Honda CRV went off the road and struck trees.

The preliminary cause of the collision, according to the state highway patrol, was “exceeding safe speed for the conditions.”

Troopers said the weather at the time of the incident was a “mixture of wintry precipitation.”

As drivers struggled to navigate the treacherous conditions, a tractor-trailer slid off the highway 147 bridge in Durham.

According to WRAL, the cab appeared to land on its feet while the trailer leaned against the road.

The truck driver was heading to an Amazon plant.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

“The best way to avoid a car accident or becoming stranded is to stay put,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

“If you must travel, slow down, increase your following distance, and make sure your vehicle is free of snow and ice.”

“The best advice I can give you is just to stay at home if at all possible and wait this one out,” WRAL meteorologist Brian Shrader said.

On Sunday, state police in Virginia responded to over 1,000 traffic collisions and disabled vehicles.

According to poweroutage.us, over 130,000 people in Georgia, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania were without power as maintenance workers worked feverishly to restore service.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a warning to motorists about the dangers of black ice.

“It’s going to be extremely treacherous in many parts of our state,” he tweeted on Sunday.

“Right now, the risk of downed power lines is also very high.

As a result, the less traffic we have on the roads, the easier it is for our partners to clear them and restore power.”

In the Carolinas alone, around 60,000 people were without power.

By 6 a.m. ET, tens of thousands of flights had been canceled, leaving passengers stranded.

Nearly a third of the flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina were canceled.

According to Flight Aware, over 3,000 flights in and out of the United States were canceled on Sunday, while 4,656 were delayed.

