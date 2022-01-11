Two people have died in an Israeli military helicopter crash off the country’s northern coast.

According to local media, two Israeli Defense Forces pilots were killed, while the third crew member was rescued and is in stable condition.

An IAF maritime helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa during a training flight last night, killing two IDF officers and injuring one moderately.

Two Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) pilots and a patrol officer were on board the Navy plane when it went down off the coast of Haifa, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Shortly after the crash, the officer was rescued and flown to Rambam Hospital in moderate condition.

The pilots were found after a lengthy search but died despite attempts at resuscitation.

During a training flight, the plane went down.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the two pilots who perished,” the IDF later said in a tweet.