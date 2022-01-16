Two people have died in Peru as a result of the Tonga tsunami, while relatives on the other side of the world pray for the island’s residents.

After Saturday’s massive underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga, two people drowned off the northern coast of Peru.

Two people are said to have died in Peru after an underwater volcano in Tonga erupted on Saturday, causing unusually high waves.

The couple drowned on Saturday at a beach in the northern Lambayeque region, according to a statement from Peru’s National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci).

Tsunami warnings and evacuation orders were issued in Japan as a result of the underwater volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga, which caused massive waves on several South Pacific islands, with images on social media showing waves crashing against homes on the shores.

Following warnings that the volcano was causing abnormally high waves, more than 20 Peruvian ports were temporarily shut down as a precaution, according to Indeci.

Officers from a Naylamp beach police station discovered the two victims dead, according to Peruvian police on Twitter.

The area had been declared unsuitable for bathers due to “abnormal” waves, according to the tweet.

Tsunami-affected Tonga was largely cut off from the outside world on Sunday, with phone and internet lines down, leaving relatives in far-flung New Zealand praying for their loved ones on the Pacific islands as casualty reports were still coming in.

At around 640 p.m. local time on Saturday, the Internet and phone lines went down, effectively cutting off the 105,000 residents of the island, which is 2,383 kilometers (1,481 miles) northeast of New Zealand.

Although communications are limited and contact with outlying coastal areas beyond the capital Nuku’alofa and closer to the volcano has not been established, there have been no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga as of yet, according to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“Thick plumes of volcanic dust have blanketed Nuku’alofa,” Ms Ardern said, “but otherwise the situation is calm and stable.”

“There are parts of Tonga that we simply don’t know about… we haven’t established communication,” she explained.

Around 80,000 Tongans live in New Zealand, accounting for nearly 2% of the country’s population.

The volcanic eruption was captured on satellite images as plumes of smoke rose 12 miles into the air.

The ash had darkened the sky over Tonga.

I’m worried.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Two dead in Peru following Tonga tsunami, while relatives abroad pray for island’s residents