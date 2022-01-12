Two people were killed in a horrific fireball crash, and another was seriously injured after a car collided with a post.

A car impales a post, killing two people and seriously injuring another.

Two people were killed in a terrifying fireball car crash, prompting police to launch an investigation.

A car collided with a lamppost and burst into flames in Harbourne, Birmingham, yesterday, killing two people.

After escaping the vehicle after the incident on Hagley Road West at around 10 p.m., a third man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

The car – possibly a white Toyota Yaris – became “a ball of fire,” according to a witness.

They claimed that emergency crews could do “nothing” to save the victims, who have yet to be identified.

In the hours following the accident, family members arrived at the scene, visibly distressed.

Hagley Road West, a major thoroughfare that connects the city center to the M5 motorway, was shut down for eight hours before reopening.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area due to a “serious collision,” according to a tweet from West Midlands Police.

Officers are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to come forward.

“On arrival, crews discovered three patients from the car, which was ablaze,” a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

“The collision had resulted in serious injuries to two of them, the driver and a passenger in the car.”

“Unfortunately, it was clear right away that there was nothing that could be done to save them, and they were pronounced dead on the spot.”

“The third patient, a male passenger in the vehicle, was treated for serious injuries at the scene before being transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference log 4263 of 110122.