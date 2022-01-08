Two people were killed when a canyon wall collapsed in southeastern Brazil, according to local media.

Two people were killed in a canyon wall collapse in southeastern Brazil, according to local media.

Authorities say a slab of rock has fallen on boats in Lago de Furnas due to heavy rain.

According to local media, a canyon wall collapsed on speedboats in a lake in southeastern Brazil on Saturday, killing at least two people.

According to local radio station BandNews, the rockslide in Lago de Furnas, near Capitolio, hit three boats and injured 23 people, while video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident happened “due to heavy rains, which caused the loosening of a stone wall in Lago de Furnas, in Capitolio,” Minas Governor Romeu Zema said on Twitter.

“The Minas government has been present from the start, through the Civil Defense and Fire Department.”

“Recovery efforts are still underway,” he said.