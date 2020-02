NEW DELHI, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — At least two persons died and several injured in India’s northern state of Punjab in a firecracker explosion during a religious procession on Saturday, said media reports.

A local police official was quoted as saying that the number of casualties could rise.

The incident occurred in the Punjob state’s Tarn Tatan district.

The firecrackers were carried in a small truck which exploded during the religious procession near Pahu village in the district.