Two police officers were taken to hospital after a road accident in Glasgow.

Two officers were rushed to hospital after a road accident in Glasgow involving a police car.

Both officers were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where one of them was treated and released.

The other officer is still in the hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

After their police car was involved in a road accident in Glasgow, two police officers were rushed to the hospital.

Around 8.30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, an accident occurred on the Broomielaw at King George V bridge.

Both officers were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where one of them was treated and released.

The other officer is still in the hospital, where his condition is described as stable by staff.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more news in your inbox.

The other vehicle’s driver, a Hyundai, was not taken to the hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing following a road accident involving a police car and a Hyundai on Broomielaw at King George V bridge in Glasgow around 8.30pm on Friday, December 24,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“The Hyundai’s driver did not require hospitalization.

The two officers were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where one of them was treated and released.

One officer remains in the hospital, where his condition is described as “stable.”