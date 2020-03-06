Two Queensland mine workers tested for coronavirus as they are forced into isolation

Two mine workers in central Queensland are being kept in isolation over fears they have contracted coronavirus.

The miners at Glencore’s Hail Creek coal operation were quarantined on site on Friday as they undergo testing for the killer infectious disease.

The company said it is following the advice of state and federal health authorities to help prevent spread of the virus, The Courier-Mail reported.

‘We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities,’ they said in a statement on Friday.

‘At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

‘We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans.’

As of Friday, there have been ten confirmed cases of coronavirus in Queensland, and a total of 63 across the country.

Of the those cases, 22 have been cleared, but the rate is rapidly climbing, with NSW doubling its figures in a week to 28.

Talks on epidemic planning were held on Friday for the aged care sector, and Queensland was pressing on with what it called ‘war gaming’, where they look at a range of scenarios to decide the threshold for drastic measures like the closure of schools.

Australia has already lost one person to a cruise ship outbreak. Perth man James Kwan, 78, was the first Australian to die from coronavirus after travelling on the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Japan.