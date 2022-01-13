Two rounds of talks on security guarantees were deemed ‘unsuccessful’ by Russia.

Two rounds of talks on security guarantees have been deemed ‘unsuccessful’ by Russia.

Dmitry Peskov says Moscow is waiting for the US and NATO to respond to its proposals in the coming days.

MOSCOW is the Russian capital.

Negotiations on security guarantees with the United States and NATO were “unsuccessful,” Russia said on Thursday.

The two rounds of talks — one between Russia and the United States in Geneva on January 10 and another between Russia and NATO in Brussels on January 11 — are scheduled to take place on January 10 and 11, respectively.

At a daily briefing in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed that the sides disagree on fundamental issues.

Positive “nuances and elements” were also present, but they were minor, according to Peskov.

The talks were started in order to get a response to Russia’s concerns, and Moscow anticipates receiving it in writing in the coming days, he added.

According to Peskov, presenting a draft law to the US Congress about new sanctions against Russia during the talks is an “attempt to put pressure on Moscow.”

He emphasized that the new restrictive measures, which include personal sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, will be met with “an inevitable adequate response,” which could be interpreted as a complete breakdown of Russian-US relations.

“I repeat, the imposition of sanctions against the head of state and against the head of Russia is an exorbitant measure comparable to the breakup of relations,” he said.

He stressed that Russia is “extremely negative” about the US Congress’s initiative, which does not contribute to the continued search for mutually beneficial solutions or the formation of a constructive atmosphere during the three-stage negotiations.

Peskov said NATO can’t tell Russia “how and where to move its military forces on its own territory,” in response to NATO’s appeals for Russia to pull troops back from the Ukrainian border.

“Russia does not deploy its armed forces on foreign soil.”

This is an important point to keep in mind.

“We hear statements from American officials inviting new NATO members, such as Finland and Sweden.

Some NATO countries, notably the Baltic states, have made statements calling for an increase in the number of troops on their soil.

“Against this backdrop, why do we need to de-escalate?” he asked.

Despite their differences, Russia is adamant about continuing the dialogue with the US and NATO, which it has agreed to do.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.