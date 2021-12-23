Two shocked cops discover a severed LION’S HEAD in a couple’s backpack… and the reason is chilling.

Two stunned cops discover a severed LION’S HEAD in a couple’s backpack… and the reason is chilling.

When two officers searched the backpack of a suspicious couple, they discovered a severed lion’s head.

Police in South Africa had been informed that the couple were looking for a local witchdoctor to sell the item for £17,500 so that it could be used to make black magic potions.

It’s possible that the lion was killed in the wild and its head was cut off, or that it came from an illegal lion farm where they were being bred to sell their bones.

The couple’s identity had been revealed to the elite Hawks police unit, which used a middleman to set up a meeting between them and a trusted traditional healer.

Joseph Modime, 59, and Emily Mashaba, 54, allegedly arrived at a garage in Zeerust, North West Province, and allegedly handed over a bag containing the bloodied head.

The couple was apprehended, arrested, and brought before local magistrates for violating the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act of 2004.

The suspects were traveling from Tembisa, Johannesburg, in search of a traditional healer, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Henry Mamothame.

“They were apprehended by cops who had arranged for a traditional healer to be present at a gas station where a lion’s head was discovered in a backpack wrapped in trash bags,” he said.

“Both were arrested and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

We have no idea how the dead lion’s head ended up in their possession, but that is part of the investigation.”

Investigators are working to determine where the severed head of this predator came from, as well as to apprehend others who are attempting to profit from endangered animals.

At the Rietvlei Nature Reserve near Pretoria in 2019, four lions were killed and their heads and paws hacked off for use in black magic potions.

The following year, 8 lions were killed with their heads and paws hacked off, and two of them were discovered to be pregnant with three cubs each, as well as two new born cubs.

In a sick trade to the Far East, the lions were slaughtered for the value of their body parts.

In March, the Hawks raided a home in Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg, and discovered 27 lion skeletons.

The haul would be worth £125,000 locally, but when it arrived in the Far East for use in medicinal potions and trinkets, its value would skyrocket.

Lord Ashcroft, a Tory Peer, has long campaigned against the sickening trade in lion bones to Vietnam and China from South Africa’s estimated 3000 lion farms.