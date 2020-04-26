 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Two Su-27s follow Belgian F-16 fighter jet flying near Russia’s border in the Baltic Sea (VIDEO)

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

A pair of Russian Su-27 fighter jets were quickly taken off a routine training flight to escort a Belgian warplane approaching the state border.

On Friday, the Russian military had spotted a Belgian F-16, which was heading towards the nation’s border over the Baltic Sea. Two Su-27 fighter aircraft that were flying a training mission in the area were immediately sent to identify the foreign plane.

A cockpit video from one of the Russian jets shows how the Su-27s were maneuvering near the Belgian aircraft until it was escorted away from the country’s border.

Denis Bedoya

