Two suicide bombers attack Indonesian Cathedral, at least 14 wounded: Police

JAKARTA, March 28 (Xinhua) — Indonesian police have suspected that two people committed a suicide bombing outside a church in South Sulawesi province’s city of Makassar in east Indonesia on Sunday morning, injuring at least 14 people.

At a press conference in Jakarta, the National Police’s spokesman Argo Yuwono said police were conducting examinations on the perpetrators.

The suicide bombing occurred at around 10.30 a.m. local time outside a Cathedral in Makassar. Two people were allegedly riding a motorcycle trying to enter the cathedral area, but were held by the church security staff members there. Enditem