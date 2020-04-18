Two super-large column-free spaces at the China National Convention Center initially unveiled

The most difficult step in the second phase of construction on the China National Convention Center (CNCC) was completed yesterday. The building will serve as the main press center and international broadcasting location for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

A truss transfer structure capable of supporting 46,500 tons was unloaded, and two super-large column-free spaces were initially unveiled. The steel structure of the second phase of the CNCC is now able to support the roof at high elevations.

The total construction area of the second phase of the CNCC is around 770,000 square meters, and consists of the Convention Center, hotels and office buildings. The main building is a three-story structure, housing a 19,000-square-meter exhibition hall, 8,000-square-meter conference hall, and 2,000-square-meter welcome hall. Upon completion, it will serve as an important location for international exchanges activities and domestic diplomatic events in the capital. Following the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, it will be integrated with the first phase of the current CNCC to form an exhibition complex covering a total area of nearly 1.3 million square meters.

The conference hall and exhibition hall on the first floor are column-free spaces, spanning 81 meters at the widest point. More specifically, the second phase of the CNCC features two floors and a roof structure above the column-free space.

According to Huo Binfeng, deputy general manager of Beijing Beichen Exhibition and Investment Company, the company decided to use a truss transfer structure so that the weight of the superstructure could be transferred to supporting columns on the side of the first floor. The whole truss transfer structure is able to support up to 46,500 tons.

Qi Han, project executive deputy chief engineer of the Beijing Construction Engineering Group, said the unloading of the truss transfer structure was the most difficult step in the construction.

It is expected that the two column-free spaces of the second phase of the CNCC will be unveiled by April 25, once all 205 temporary support columns have been removed. Meanwhile, the main structure will be capped in November.