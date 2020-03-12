Two tech employees from Dell, Mindtree in India’s Bengaluru test positive for coronavirus

MUMBAI, March 11 (Xinhua) — India’s tech capital Bengaluru in the South Western state of Karnataka has tested two employees positive, one from U.S. computer technology company Dell and another from Indian information technology company Mindtree, taking the total count in the city to four on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, Dell said “We confirm that one of our Bengaluru team members based on the 4th floor of Dell 4 building, Annexe Wing, Inner Ring Road Domlur, has tested positive for the COVID-19. Out of caution, all team members based on the fourth floor of Dell 4 building, annexe wing, will work from home for the next 14 days, i.e., until March 24.”

This is the second case of the office being shut down in Bengaluru. Last month, German company SAP temporarily shut its Bengaluru office along with those in Mumbai and Gurugram for sanitation after two of its employees in Bengaluru tested positive for H1N1 (swine flu).

In the second case, an employee of the Indian company Mindtree returned from an overseas trip and was tested positive on March 10. “It is quite unfortunate that one of our employees returning from an overseas trip tested positive for the COVID-19 on March 10. The employee along with his family members are under quarantine and medical supervision,” the Mindtree statement said.

As per the latest update by the Indian government released on Wednesday afternoon, there are 60 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including the three cases from Kerala discharged earlier. Since the last update on Tuesday, 10 new cases have been reported, of which eight are from the Southern state of Kerala while one each is from the Northern state of Rajasthan and Delhi. The update does not include two cases tested positive in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.