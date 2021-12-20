Two teenagers and a woman in her 30s were struck by a car while crossing the street, and the driver was arrested.

Two boys and a woman in her 30s were struck by a car while crossing the road, and the driver was arrested.

This is the terrifying moment a woman and her two children were struck by a car while crossing a road in West London.

Last Monday, shortly before 8.30 a.m., the terror unfolded on Field End Road in Ruislip, as captured on CCTV.

Before proceeding across two sections of road that appear to be clear, the trio can be seen checking for traffic.

However, as they approach the second stretch of road, a car swerves into the frame.

It makes a jarring right turn, slamming into and dragging helpless pedestrians across the road.

The car then slams into a row of bushes, leaving the woman and her children lying on the ground.

As two people exit the speeding car, a crowd of people rush to help.

Cops said they arrived on the scene and arrested the driver.

“A woman in her 30s and two boys were found injured,” a Met Police spokesperson said.

“The woman was taken to the hospital, along with one of the boys.

Their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.”

“The car’s driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving at the scene,” the statement continued.

“He was apprehended and taken into custody.”

The woman and her two children were transported to a major trauma center, according to the London Ambulance Service.

“We sent two ambulance crews, a medic in a car, and an incident response officer to the scene,” according to a spokesperson for the service.

The London Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

“A woman and two children were treated on the scene and transported to a major trauma center,” says the officer.