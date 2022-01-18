Two teenagers detained in Manchester following a Texas synagogue attack have been released without charge.

Two teenagers who were arrested in Manchester following a Texas synagogue attack have been released without charge.

The pair were apprehended just hours after British national Malik Faisal Akram was killed by police at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue.

The pair were apprehended by anti-terrorism officers in the city’s south end on Sunday, just hours after Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British national from Blackburn, was shot and killed by police at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue near Dallas.

Four of the hostages escaped with minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Police said on Tuesday that counter-terrorism officers have been “in constant contact with US authorities to assist them with their investigation” and that they are “leading a local investigation.”

Police raided a home in north Manchester as part of the investigation.

Counter Terrorism Policing North West Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Dominic Scally said, “Overnight, constructive meetings with colleagues from the United States took place.”

“We’re working with colleagues from other forces as part of our investigation, and Lancashire Police is working with communities in the Blackburn area to put measures in place to provide reassurance,” the spokesperson says.

An FBI swat team stormed the Colleyville synagogue after a standoff and fatally shot Akram.

Official sources told the Press Association that Akram was investigated by MI5 in late 2020, but that he was not a credible threat to national security at the time.

It’s unclear how Akram, who had a criminal record in the United Kingdom, was able to enter the US two weeks ago after arriving at JFK International Airport in New York.

He reportedly stayed at a homeless shelter and is suspected of buying a gun on the street before holding four people hostage at the synagogue on Saturday, with one of them being released after six hours.

