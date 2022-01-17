Two teenagers from the United Kingdom have been arrested as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue siege.

Arrests have been made after a 44-year-old British national was identified as the hostage-taker who was killed.

Two teenagers were arrested in Manchester late Sunday “as part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that occurred at a Synagogue in Texas,” according to a statement from British counter-terrorism police.

The British national Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was identified as the hostage-taker by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The captor acted alone in the January incident, according to Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office.

A gunman entered the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville during a religious service and held four people, including a rabbi, hostage.

All hostages were freed after an hour-long standoff with police, according to the police, who added that the captor was killed in a shooting incident.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Constable Dominic Scally for Counter Terrorism Policing North West said, “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with everyone affected by the terrible events that occurred in Texas on 15 January.”

Malik Faisal Akram, “originally from the Blackburn area of Lancashire,” was named as the suspect killed in the incident, according to the statement.

Scally also confirmed that Counter Terrorism Policing North West is “assisting with the US authorities’ investigation.”