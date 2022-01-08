Two teenagers have been charged with manslaughter and arson after a woman, 88, died in a house fire in Romford.

After a woman, 88, died in a house fire in Romford, two teenagers have been charged with manslaughter and arson.

A blaze started in a two-story house in Romford, East London, and Josephine Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an 88-year-old grandmother died in a house fire in east London last year, two teenagers, ages 18 and 15, have been charged with manslaughter.

On the 28th of October last year, Josephine Smith was found dead in her two-story, mid-terraced house in Romford.

The pensioner died as a result of smoke inhalation, according to a post-mortem.

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and arson with the intent to endanger life, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Kai Cooper, an 18-year-old Surrey resident, and a 15-year-old Essex resident who cannot be identified for legal reasons, will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

At the hearing, they will also be charged with arson with reckless disregard for human life.

The third adolescent was released without facing any further charges in connection with Ms Smith’s death, but he did accept an adult caution for drug possession of class A and B.

Both teenagers were charged with assault by beating the day before the fire, in connection with a separate incident in Ilford.

The Romford Recorder reported in October that Ms Smith’s family described her as a “fantastic, loving mum and gran.”

“She was passionate about snooker and darts, and was obsessed with Elvis Presley, visiting Graceland a few years ago,” they said in a statement.

