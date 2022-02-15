Two teenagers were critically injured in Katy Park, Texas, after a 20-person knife fight erupted ‘over two girls’ on Valentine’s Day.

On Valentine’s Day, a 20-person knife fight erupts in Katy Park, Texas, resulting in the deaths of two teenagers.

According to police, a large fight broke out in a Texas park on Valentine’s Day, injuring several people who were taken to the hospital.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the fight began around 3 p.m. at Beckendorff Park, which is located in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive.

Four people were transported to the hospital by ground, two by Life Flight, and one by private vehicle.

Due to stabbing wounds, the two sent by Life Flight were in critical condition.

One of the victims is believed to be 18 years old, while the other may be a juvenile, according to police.

The “nexus” of the fight was unknown to authorities, according to HCSO spokesperson Thomas Gilliland.

The fight was thought to have started over two girls at first, but the official cause has yet to be determined.

Officers were interviewing witnesses, most of whom were juveniles, to determine the cause of the fight, according to Gilliland.

“These things don’t happen every day,” he explained.

During the briefing, Gilliland estimated that 11 to 18 people, both men and women, were involved in the incident.

There are two suspects, both of whom are hospitalized.

Police said they found a knife and several other blunt instruments at the scene.

According to Precinct 5 officials, the brawl began at Paetow High School but ended in the park.

It’s unclear whether everyone involved went to the same school.

Multiple students are “believed to have been involved in the altercation,” according to Katy Independent School District officials.

“Anyone found to be involved in the incident will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct and Discipline Management Plan, as well as face any potential criminal consequences,” the statement said.

“To be safe, additional Katy ISD police will be assigned to patrol the area until the investigation is completed.”

Gene and Nichole Hart’s 17-year-old son parked his car near Beckendorff Park to go to his nearby school.

When he returned, he discovered it had been broken into.

The adolescent requested assistance from his parents and informed them of the altercation.

“The next thing I know, he’s screaming that they’ve got knives and they’re fighting,” Gene recalled.

“You’re listening to it on your phone, and all you hear is chaos.”

You can’t make out what’s being said, but I knew it wasn’t good at the time.”

