Two-thirds of adverse events from the Covid vaccine are due to the placebo effect, according to a study.

Side effects of the Covid vaccine: A study finds that the placebo effect is responsible for two-thirds of the vaccine’s adverse events.

One-third of clinical trial participants who did not receive the vaccine experienced side effects such as headaches and fatigue.

According to a new study, the placebo effect accounts for more than two-thirds of Covid-19 vaccine adverse events.

Researchers at Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) discovered that nearly a third of those who did not receive the vaccine experienced side effects, the most common of which were headache and fatigue.

The researchers compared the rates of adverse reactions reported by participants who received the Covid vaccine versus those who received a placebo injection containing no vaccine. Their findings were published in JAMA Network Open.

They discovered that those who received the vaccine experienced significantly more side effects in the trials.

When a person takes a treatment with no pharmacological therapeutic benefit, such as a sugar pill or a syringe full of saline, they experience an improvement in physical or mental health.

The term “nocebo effect” refers to the unpleasant side effects that occur after a person receives treatment that has no pharmacological effects.

The findings, according to the researchers, were not entirely unexpected.

“In randomized controlled trials, adverse events following placebo treatment are common,” said lead author Julia W Haas, PhD, a researcher at BIDMC’s Program in Placebo Studies.

“Collecting systematic evidence regarding these nocebo responses in vaccine trials is important for Covid-19 vaccination around the world, especially because vaccine hesitancy is reported to be due to concerns about side effects.”

Haas and colleagues looked at data from 12 Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials, which included reports of adverse effects from 22,578 placebo recipients and 22,802 vaccine recipients.

More than 35% of placebo recipients developed symptoms that affected their entire body, such as fever, after the first injection.

With 19.6% and 16.7%, respectively, headache and fatigue were the most common symptoms.

Furthermore, 16% of placebo patients experienced at least one local reaction, such as pain, redness, or swelling at the injection site.

In comparison, 46% of vaccine recipients had at least one systemic adverse event after the first injection, and two-thirds had at least one local adverse event.

Although this group received a pharmacologically active treatment, at least some of their side effects were likely to be.

