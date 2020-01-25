Two-thirds of Czechs support same-sex marriage: poll

PRAGUE, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — About 67 percent of Czechs believe that same-sex marriage should be legalized in the country, a latest poll conducted by the Median agency showed on Thursday.

A total of 78 percent of those polled at the end of 2019 agreed that a same sex couple could adopt a child of their partner’s and 62 percent believed that couples should have the opportunity to adopt from homes for children.

The poll showed that support for same-sex marriage has slightly increased over the past year while views on adopting from children’s homes have remained relatively unchanged.

Meanwhile, the number of those strongly opposed to same-sex marriage or adoption also increased though still remained a significant minority.

Those strongly opposed to same-sex marriage rose from 10 percent to 15 percent in the past year.

Women, younger people, and those living in Bohemia were more favorable towards same-sex marriage while men, older people, and those living in Moravia were less so.

Same-sex marriage is not legal in the Czech Republic although “registered partnerships” have been in place since 2006.

Over 1,000 people over the age of 18 were polled over the issue from all across the country. Enditem