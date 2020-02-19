Two-time Dubai champion Svitolina knocked out in opening round

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Third seed and two-time champion Elina Svitolina was unexpectedly defeated by the 52nd-ranked Jennifer Brady 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round of the Dubai WTA Championship on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian star, who finished as runner-up to Ash Barty at the Shenzhen WTA Finals last year, said she will work to improve as the season progresses.

“I’m trying still to find what’s going on, what I have to add to improve,” Svitolina said. “We will continue working and trying to find that particular moment where I will feel better and play better.”