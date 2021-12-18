Two Turkish villages have been named to the United Nations’ list of the World’s Best Tourism Villages.

Two Turkish villages have been named to the United Nations’ list of the World’s Best Tourist Villages.

Mustafapasa village, in central Nevsehir province, and Tarakli village, in northwest Sakarya province, have been added to the list.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The UN World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) announced Thursday that two villages in Turkey have been selected for the UN’s Best Tourism Villages list.

Mustafapasa village in central Nevsehir province and Tarakli village in northwestern Sakarya province are among the “best examples of villages embracing tourism to provide opportunity,” according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

In 2021, the recognition was given to 44 villages from 32 countries across five world regions, according to the statement.

“They are all notable for their natural and cultural resources, as well as their innovative and transformative actions and commitment to tourism development in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Member countries proposed a total of 174 villages, which were assessed using a set of criteria that included cultural and natural resources, economic, social, and environmental sustainability, tourism, health, safety, and security, among others.

The villages were announced during a General Assembly meeting in Madrid.

According to UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, “tourism can be a driver of social cohesion and inclusion by promoting a fairer distribution of benefits across the territory and empowering local communities.”

“Those villages committed to making tourism a strong driver of their development and well-being are recognized through this initiative.”

There are 44 villages on this list.

Russian Federation’s Bekhovo

Lebanon, Bkassine

Philippine city of Bojo

Argentina’s Caspala

Castelo Rodrigo is a town in the Portuguese province of Castelo Rodrigo.

Mexico’s Cuetzalan del Progreso

Cumeada is a Portuguese town located in the northwestern part of the country.

Gruyeres is a town in the Swiss canton of Gruyeres.

Malaysia’s Batu Puteh.

Austrian region of Kaunertal

Mauritius’ Le Morne

Lekunberri is a town in Spain.

Mexico City Mani

Oman’s Misfat Al Abriyeen is a town in the state of Misfat Al Abriyeen.

Japanese city of Miyama

Serbia’s Mokra Gora

Spain’s Morella

Mustafapasa is a town in Turkey.

Indonesia’s Nglanggeran

Japan’s Niseko

Rwanda’s Nkotsi Village

Mauritius’ Old Grand Port

Kenya’s Olergesailie

Peruvian city of Ollantaytambo

Cyprus is represented by Pano Lefkara.

Pica is a town in Chile.

Pochampally is a town in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Chile’s Puerto Williams

Slovenian town of Radovljica.

Saudi Arabian city of Rijal Alma’a

Brazil’s Testo Alto

Switzerland, Saas Fee

Paraguay’s San Cosme y Damian

Italy’s San Ginesio

Sidi Kaouki is a Moroccan town.

Slovenian town of Solcava

Greece, Soufli

Turkey’s Tarakl is one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

Republic of Korea’s Purple Island

Ungok Village is a village in the Republic of Korea.

Valposchiavo is a town in the Swiss canton of Valposchiavo.

Ethiopia, Wonchi

China’s Xidi

China, Yucun